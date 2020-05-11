Helen Bistline, longtime Beaumont resident and lifelong Texan, passed away the morning of May 9, 2020 at her home in Beaumont. Helen was born in Kirbyville in 1926 to Emery and Nancy Donalson and moved to Silsbee at the age of 8. She graduated from Silsbee High School in 1943 and worked for the Silsbee public school system and Sun Oil Co. Helen married the love of her life, Ralph Bistline, after his graduation from Texas A&M in 1947. They moved to Beaumont where they raised their family of 5 children and enjoyed over 51 years of marriage.
Helen was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Nan; husband, Ralph Eugene Bistline; parents, Emery and Nancy Donalson; sister, Mildred Worthy and brothers, Jerrel D and George Donalson. She is survived by her sister, Janette Van Winkle of Silsbee; daughter, Barbara Coffin and husband, Mark, of Beaumont; daughter, Beverly Stewart and husband, Bill, of Georgetown; son, Ralph and wife, Laura, of Austin; son, Russell and wife, Chris, of Cedar Creek; and son, Dale and wife, Jackie, of Round Rock. Helen is survived by eleven grandchildren who knew her as "MiMi": Scott Howe, Rachel Gross, Lauren Allen, Lisa Kelly, Ashley Vander Woude, Sharon Marchand, Wes Bistline, Michael Bistline, Kyle Bistline, Amy Funk, and David Bistline. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren.
Helen was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church (formerly North End Methodist) since 1951. She taught the Sunday School class for 4-year-olds for over a decade and then served as a member and officer of the Smart Set and Fidelis Sunday School classes. Helen volunteered for many years assisting in the church office and as a communion steward.
Family was always Helen's first priority. She was renowned for her baking skills, especially pies, cakes, and cookies. Helen Bistline's life was an amazing journey that spanned over 10 decades, all of which were lived in her beloved southeast Texas communities. She will long be remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her husband and children while providing a home that enabled her family to love one another well.
A gathering of Mrs. Bistline's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713 or a charity dear to your heart.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise on May 11, 2020.