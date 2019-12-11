Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Carey Whitman "Louise" Eberhardt. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen "Louise" Carey Whitman Eberhardt formerly of Beaumont, TX, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Crestview Methodist Retirement Community in Bryan, TX. She was born on October 21, 1920, to Augusta Vanselow and Friend H. Carey, in Beaumont. Louise was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She retired from Beaumont ISD as a messenger\carrier. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames 17th Century. After her move to Crestview in 2016, she became involved with many Social Activities including her favorites: Friday Morning Bible Study, Trivia, Crossword, History Club and Bingo. She enjoyed the special friendships she developed with the Staff and Residents.

Survivors include daughter, Mary Betty Whitman James and husband, Bela, of Montgomery; grandchildren, Marlo Wilton and husband, Stan, of College Station; Adam James and wife, Brooke of Berthoud, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Haley Wilton, Macey Wilton, Alea James, Opal James, Trevor James; stepson, Dennis Eberhardt and wife, Nancy, of Beaumont; step-grandchildren, David Eberhardt of Beaumont, Jason Eberhardt and wife, Stacy, of Port Neches; Samantha and husband, Kyle Pair, of Mont Belvieu, Ashley and Brad Spencer of Port Neches; step-great-grandchildren, Dalton Vallery, Alexis, Ian and Bella Eberhardt, Kacen and Kylie Pair, and Delaney Spencer; sister-in-law, Mozell Whitman, of Nederland; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Joe B. Whitman and their son, Joe Burl Whitman, Jr.; her second husband, Dean Eberhardt; brother, Robert M. Carey and wife, Betty; and sister, Agnes Simonetti and husband, Chris.

A gathering of Mrs. Eberhardt's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Broussard's Mortuary, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

Memorial contributions may be made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 843, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.



