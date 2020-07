Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Derry, 90, of Beaumont, Texas, took her heavenly rest on Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas. A public viewing will take place at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am.



Helen is survived by 2 sons, Cleal Derry, Sr. of Beaumont and Clyde Derry of Houston, TX and a daughter, Annie Lartigue of Rosharon, TX.



Our loved one will be interred in a private ceremony.



