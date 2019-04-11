1948 - 2019 Helen Jeanette Miller, 70, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church. Helen's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her husband, John Miller, Sr.; sons, Edward Leday, Jr., Ryan Miller, Shea Miller, John Miller, Sr., and Stephen Miller; daughters, Sharon Weber (John), Demitra Leday, Dekeisha Brown; sisters, Betty Jo Biagas, Mary Biagas, and Cheryl Ailes; 35 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; host of relatives and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jeanette Miller.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019