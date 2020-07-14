Helen Leone McCormick Danna was born on August 18, 1926 in Jackson, Nebraska. She was the second youngest of 10 children. Born to James Patrick McCormick and Winafred League McCormick, she was the last remaining of her siblings until her death on July 10, 2020 at the age of 93.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Paul Danna, Sr., her parents, her six sisters and three brothers, and Minnie Bee Justice. She is survived by her sons, Sam and wife Teresa, Dallas, Texas, Jimmy, Port Bolivar, Texas, Leo and wife Pam and Cheri Parigi and husband Gerard, all of Beaumont, Texas. Grandchildren, Leighanne, Jason and wife Wendi, Samantha and Alexandra Danna, Helen Heffner and husband, Taylor, Justus and Jordan Danna, Jesi Cashion and husband Seth, Matthew and wife Dana, Seth and wife Amanda, Leo Danna, Jr., Courtney Parent, Sam and fiancee' Desiree Alonzo, Patrick and wife Emily Parigi. Great grandchildren, Haley, Avery and Sydney Danna, Macie Churchill, Amelia and Kohen Cashion, Jett Danna, Monroe, Pearson, Hayes, Luca and Aspen Danna and League and Walker Parent and Alina Parigi.
Helen was raised on a farm in the corn fields of Jackson until the age of 16. On the night of October 25, 1941, she was alone at home with her mother who became deathly ill. Helen rode bareback on "Beat Em All", the family horse, through the fields to the nearest neighbor's house for help. Her mom died that night--an event that changed her life forever in ways that would fulfill and define everything she became.
Because of an unstable situation at her family home in Jackson, her older siblings sent her, on a train, to Beaumont to live with their cousin, Minnie Bee "Bicky" Justice. Bicky would become her mother figure and our grandmother figure until her death in 1996.
While living with Bicky, she finished high school at Beaumont High, where she met her best friend Rachel Danna. In 1944, while attending midnight mass at St. Anthony's Cathedral Mass with Rachel, she met Rachel's uncle, Sam. It was "love at first sight". He told his friends that night he was going to "marry that girl". Helen had to return to Jackson for her father's funeral a month later. Before leaving for Jackson, she told Rachel that when she got back to Beaumont, she was going to marry Sammie Danna, and the following June 17th in 1945, she did. They were married at St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Helen was 19 and he was 23. That was the beginning of one of the greatest marriages of all times, by any measure. They moved to San Antonio while Sam finished a pitching stint with the US Air Force baseball team. They moved back to Beaumont, bought a house in South Park on Threadneedle Street, and started their family. Sam Jr. was born on May 2, 1946. Helen was a stay at home mom through the birth of her other three children, Jimmy, 1949, Leo, 1951, and Cheri Bee, 1954.
Helen, the Danna Queen Bee, possessed incredible foresight & intuition and with her tireless worker bee, Sam, made decisions that would shape her family's future in ways her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren enjoy to this day. When she realized in the early 70's how much her children enjoyed going to the beach, she bought the perfect beach house - tiny, 5 beds in 1 room and a small bathroom. The entire family piled in on most weekends, cozy, just the way she liked it. The grandkids talk about it to this day. The family, now with three beach houses, still have yearly reunions on Bolivar Peninsula.
In 1983, Sam's 30 plus year career as a grocery salesman for a local food distributor was slipping away, distressing him greatly. He learned that one of his customers, Batista Giralamo, was ready to retire and sell his restaurant, The Quality Cafe. She knew instantly that buying it would give Sam the purpose he needed to regain his spark. It was a decision that would enrich their "retirement years". In their 60's, they became restauranteurs and The Cafe became another family meeting spot and a source of lifelong friendships they shared with many of their beloved customers. They remained owners of The Cafe until 2006 when Hurricane Rita ruined the building, ending the business.
Helen and Sam's love and marriage remained strong until Sam's death on March 11, 2015, 3 month's shy of their 65th anniversary. Many times over their last years, Sam would tell anyone within ear shot how long they were married and about the night he met her at midnight mass. Her response "Honey, nobody wants to hear about all that". It didn't stop him, and their love story continues to be a shared family treasure.
The family would like to thank Maria, Chanel and the rest of Helen's caregivers at Lucas Place Assisted Living.
Services for Mrs. Danna will be private under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial Contributions for Mrs. Danna may be made to Monsignor Kelly High School, 5950 Kelly Dr., Beaumont, Texas 77707.
Complete and updated information may be found at: Broussards1889.com
.