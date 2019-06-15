Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Doucet. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 800 Highland Dr Bridge City , TX 77611 (409)-735-7161 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 800 Highland Dr Bridge City , TX View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 800 Highland Dr Bridge City , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Henry Catholic Church Bridge City , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1929-2019 Helen Marie Doucet, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on June 12, 2019, at her home in Orange. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Father Steve Leger. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Welsh, Louisiana, on March 30, 1929, she was the daughter of Homer Joseph Lopez and Irma Marie (Fontenot) Lopez. Helen was a faithful and active member of St. Henry Catholic Church, and was also active in the Altar Society. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Helen married her sweetheart, Elley Doucet, on February 20, 1949. After Elley retired, he and Helen traveled extensively in their Air Stream Camper. She enjoyed decorating cakes and sewing. Helen sewed all of her daughters' clothing, including formal wear. Helen's family meant everything to her. She taught her family how to laugh, play and love one another. Helen loved her children and grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Irma Lopez; her loving husband, Elley Doucet; her sons-in-law, Edward Broussard and Jimmy Drake; her brothers, Willie Lopez of Jennings, Louisiana and Wilson Lopez of Dickerson, Texas; and her sister, Edna Leger of Jennings, Louisiana. She is survived by her children, Connie Broussard of Orange, Mary Kelley and husband Michael of Orange, Theresa Clark and husband David of Hillister, Fred Doucet and wife Lydia of Mauriceville, Loretta Cagle and husband Jerry of Bridge City, Rebecca Drake of Hillister, and Dr. Dan Doucet and wife Dr. Roxie Doucet of Corpus Christi; her sister, Leola Prejean of Jennings, Louisiana; along with her 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Allen Broussard, Adam Cagle, Jerry Cagle, Wyatt Cagle, Frederick Leon Doucet, Brad Kelley, Brian Kelley, and Mike Kelley. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Southeast Texas Hospice for taking such good care of their parents and the entire family. The staff helped to make a scary time into a peaceful journey. The family has grown to love them all. Also a special thanks to Dr. Michael Amsden and Mary McKenna, the Director. The family has requested that no flowers or plants be delivered to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Southeast Texas Hospice, 912 West Cherry Avenue, Orange, Texas 77630.

