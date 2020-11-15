Helen M. Stanton, 90 of Vidor died November 10, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Beaumont, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Vidor and retired from DuPont Beaumont after 22+ years as a secretary. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stanton. She is survived by her daughter Peggye McDonald and her husband Dennis of Canyon Lake, TX, sister Aileen Mooney of Vidor, TX, 4 grandchildren Stanton Morse and Jenna Nelson , Amanda Stephens and her husband Jason, Andy McDonald, Aaron McDonald and his wife Shelly, 7 great grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Pallbearers Stanton Morse, Aaron McDonald, Andy McDonald, Ken Bailey, Bob Mooney and Brady Mooney. A private service will be held for the family due to Covid-19.