1/
Helen Marie Stanton
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Stanton, 90 of Vidor died November 10, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Beaumont, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Vidor and retired from DuPont Beaumont after 22+ years as a secretary. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stanton. She is survived by her daughter Peggye McDonald and her husband Dennis of Canyon Lake, TX, sister Aileen Mooney of Vidor, TX, 4 grandchildren Stanton Morse and Jenna Nelson , Amanda Stephens and her husband Jason, Andy McDonald, Aaron McDonald and his wife Shelly, 7 great grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Pallbearers Stanton Morse, Aaron McDonald, Andy McDonald, Ken Bailey, Bob Mooney and Brady Mooney. A private service will be held for the family due to Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved