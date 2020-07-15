Helen Wilson Phillips passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas, into to the care of her Lord and Savior. She was born October 11, 1924 in Orange, Texas to Alexander Morgan Wilson and Cicely Johnson Wilson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Cicely Ann Cable, brother Lyle Hopkins Wilson, brother Charles Graham Wilson and the late O. A. "Bum" Phillips.



She is survived by her son Wade and wife Laurie Phillips, and daughters Susan and husband David Fish, Cicely and husband Tom Devore, Dee Jean and husband Dickie Hurta, Andrea and husband Jack McCarthy, and Kimann and husband Mark England, all of Texas as well as 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends, neighbors and NFL friendships.



Helen was a member of First Methodist Church of Missouri City. She was a Head Expediter in the Beaumont, Texas shipyards during World War II and revered all branches of service personnel all her life. She never missed the privilege to vote! Helen was also a member of the elite and world-famous Bengal Guard of Orange. To her neighbors, mail man, yard man, nurses, caretakers and others, she was known as "Granny" of Lexington Point and for over 30 years was often in front of her home to carry on a conversation with all of them.



Visitation and services will be held at Settegast-Kopf in Sugar Land, Texas on Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 and internment at Evergreen Cemetery in Orange, Texas on Friday morning, July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in the name of Helen Wilson Phillips to your local VFW or any Veterans service organization, works that she cherished and loved.



Arrangements are in the care of Settegast-Kopf of Sugar Land, Texas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store