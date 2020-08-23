Dr. Henri "Hal" Clarke, 87, of Beaumont was born on August 13, 1933, in Waycross, Georgia, to Valeria Burnet and Albertus Moore Clarke.
After growing up a typical southern boy in a small town, Hal went off to Sewanee, Tennessee, where he attended The University of the South, graduating in 1954. He was a member of SAE fraternity and the Order of Gownsmen. He then obtained his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, graduating in 1958 as a member of Phi Rho Sigma Medical fraternity. It was during his internship at the University of Virginia, where he met the love of his life and convinced her to marry him as he started his OBGYN residency at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
During their residency, they were blessed with their first son, Blair. Upon completion of his residency Hal discovered Beaumont and began his OBGYN practice just as son number two, Todd, came along. Two years later, he was drafted into the Air force and took his new family to Patrick, Air force base in Cocoa Beach, Florida where they watched from the beach the NASA missions. After his tour, he returned to Beaumont where he was able to truly dive into the community, his practice, and his church, serving as senior warden on the vestry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Hal enjoyed classical music and loved to attend Beaumont's symphony. He even served on its board for many years. Hal was blessed with so many wonderful patients. Work was never "work," it was a privilege. Even as a busy physician, he and his "better half" guided the "boys" through All Saints Episcopal School, Marshall Jr High, and Forest Park Highschool.
Once the "boys" were away to college, Betty and Hal spent time truly enjoying each other; traveling throughout the world, seeing shows, playing golf, as well as enjoying wonderful times and travels with their lifelong friends.
As their sons returned to Beaumont with their families, a new era began as "B" and "Doc" entertained the grandchildren with overnight stays, competitive games of Mexican train, chocolate shakes, and diggity Hot dogs. Zach, Caroline, Hannah, and Blair were blessed with having their beloved grandparents at all their athletic events and other functions. The outpouring of condolences, thoughts, and prayers has been incredible and would have been all too embarrassing for this gentle, humble, kind, and thoughtful man. He was truly one of the greatest, and a true Southern Gentleman. A finer physician, a finer man, a finer husband, and a finer father does not exist. But as he would say, he was the lucky one and it was his "cup that runneth over."
Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Betty Clarke; son, Frederick "Blair" Clarke and his wife, Tressa, and Burnet "Todd" Clarke and his wife, Crissy; grandchildren, Zach Clarke and his wife, Victoria; and Caroline Clarke; Hannah Clarke; and Blair Clarke, Jr.; brother, Heyward Clarke and his wife, Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.
A gathering of Dr. Clarke's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A private family service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The service may be viewed any time after 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at https://www.facebook.com/Broussards1889/
. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions for Dr. Clarke may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701; Gift of Life, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706; or Anayat House, P.O. Box 5934 Beaumont, Texas 77726.
