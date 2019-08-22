1931 - 2019 Henrietta Thomas 88, of Silsbee, TX passed Aug. 16, 2019. Services will be Aug. 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church 625 North 2nd St. Silsbee, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery Spring Hill, TX. Cherishing her memories are children, Pamela Ridley Runnels (Tony), George Webster Thomas Jr., Donita Banks and Rev. Robert Charles Thomas. Sisters: Alice Ruth Johnson, Mirtle Ridley. 5- Grandchildren, 6- Great Grandchildren and 4- Great Great Grandchildren. [email protected]
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019