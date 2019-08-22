Henrietta Thomas (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God Continue To Bless And Keep You During This Time Of..."
    - Georgia Randolph
  • - Phyllis Hancock Chavis
  • "To The Family Of: Henrietta Thomas: God Will Be Your Source..."
    - Georgia Randolph
  • "Donita and family....your mom was a gem. She had a special..."
    - Judy Jordan-Rash
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Silsbee)
1540 Highway 327 West
Silsbee, TX
77656
(409)-385-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
625 North 2nd St.
Silsbee, TX
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
625 North 2nd St.
Silsbee, TX
Obituary
1931 - 2019 Henrietta Thomas 88, of Silsbee, TX passed Aug. 16, 2019. Services will be Aug. 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church 625 North 2nd St. Silsbee, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery Spring Hill, TX. Cherishing her memories are children, Pamela Ridley Runnels (Tony), George Webster Thomas Jr., Donita Banks and Rev. Robert Charles Thomas. Sisters: Alice Ruth Johnson, Mirtle Ridley. 5- Grandchildren, 6- Great Grandchildren and 4- Great Great Grandchildren. [email protected]
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019
