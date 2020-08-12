1/1
Henry Hebert
1943 - 2020
Henry Edgar Hebert, 76, of Vidor, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1943, in Beaumont, to Mary Juanita Berwick and Louis Adrian Hebert. Henry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He also worked as a Firefighter for the City of Beaumont for thirty-six years.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Hebert; children, Brian Hebert and his wife, Teri, of Lumberton; Debra Felps and her husband, Carl, of Nederland; sister, Linda Howe, of Vidor; brothers, Louis Hebert of Beaumont and Joe Hebert of Lumberton; grandchildren, Joshua and Ali Hebert of Lumberton; numerous nieces and nephews; and son, James Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Norma Kirkland.

A gathering of Mr. Hebert's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine, Beaumont.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
