Henry Edgar Hebert, 76, of Vidor, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1943, in Beaumont, to Mary Juanita Berwick and Louis Adrian Hebert. Henry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He also worked as a Firefighter for the City of Beaumont for thirty-six years.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Hebert; children, Brian Hebert and his wife, Teri, of Lumberton; Debra Felps and her husband, Carl, of Nederland; sister, Linda Howe, of Vidor; brothers, Louis Hebert of Beaumont and Joe Hebert of Lumberton; grandchildren, Joshua and Ali Hebert of Lumberton; numerous nieces and nephews; and son, James Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Norma Kirkland.
A gathering of Mr. Hebert's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine, Beaumont.
