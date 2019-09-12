1933 - 2019 Henry Moore Jr. 85, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 07, 2019. Services will be Sept. 14, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3390 Sarah St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are spouse: Leona Lastrape Moore, children: Henry Dwight Moore (Clara), Melody Jones (James), Cindy Moore, Susan Hebert (Louis), Kevin Moore (Leona), Paul Moore (Pamelia) and Wendy Chavis. A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. 11- Siblings as well as other family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019