Henry Moore Jr. (1933 - 2019)
  • "My prayers go out to the Moore family "
    - John Moore
  • "Mrs. Leona Moore we would like to extend our deepest..."
    - Priscillia Petetan
  • "Leona, you and your family have my deepest sympathy in the..."
    - Pamela Fisher
  • "You and you family are in my prayers."
    - Connie Turner
  • "Leona, my prayers for God's strength, mercies, and comfort..."
    - Geri Russell
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont - Beaumont
3522 Washington Blvd.
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
Obituary
1933 - 2019 Henry Moore Jr. 85, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 07, 2019. Services will be Sept. 14, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3390 Sarah St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are spouse: Leona Lastrape Moore, children: Henry Dwight Moore (Clara), Melody Jones (James), Cindy Moore, Susan Hebert (Louis), Kevin Moore (Leona), Paul Moore (Pamelia) and Wendy Chavis. A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. 11- Siblings as well as other family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019
