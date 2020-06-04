Henry Pete Sr. 75, of Beaumont, TX; passed May 30, 2020. Services will be Saturday Jun 06, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. A Public Viewing will begin at 9AM until Private Funeral at 10AM.
Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.