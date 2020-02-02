Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Taylor (Hank) Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1955-2020 Henry (Hank) Taylor Richards died January 18 in Denver, CO. He was born in El Paso, TX February 26, 1955 to James and JoAnn Richards. The family moved to Nederland where he graduated from Nederland High School in 1973. He went on to receive a BS degree in Crinimal Justice at Lamar University where he was a loyal member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Hank was an employee with Chippenhook Corp in Lewisville, TX. until his retirement in 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents James and JoAnn Richards and brother Michael D. Richards. He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife Gail Richards of CO, sons Rusty K. Richards of College Station, TX, Jace T. Richards and fiancé Morgan Elderfield of Carlsbad, NM, stepdaughter Charlee McHale and husband Jonathan, children Caleb, Colton and Chloe, sister-in-law, Shelia Richards, nephew Jonathan Richards and wife Marie. Hank will be truly missed by his family and friends and everyone is welcomed to help us celebrate his life on February 29 starting at 2:00 pm at Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr., College Station.

