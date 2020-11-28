Dr. Herbert Jay Goldstein of Beaumont, Texas, died on November 25, 2020 at in skilled nursing care in Pittsburgh, PA. He was 97 years old. He was born on September 20, 1923 in Queens, New York to Abraham and Dagmar Goldstein. He attended New York University, where he received his doctorate degree in chemistry. He served in the medical corps of United States Army during WWII. He married Elizabeth Markowitz and they had four children. Dr. Goldstein worked for Texas US.
Dr. Goldstein is survived by his four children, Linda Goldstein of Beaumont, Texas; Alan Goldstein and wife, Kim, of Austin, Texas; Abby Kumpel and husband, Jason; and Arthur Goldstein and wife, Melanie; as well as granddaughter, Kate Goldstein Vann, husband Adam and children Isabel, Benjamin and Juliana. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Building Fund, 1120 Broadway, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
A graveside service for Dr. Goldstein will be held 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hebrew Rest Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
