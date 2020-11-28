1/1
Dr. Herbert J. Goldstein
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Herbert Jay Goldstein of Beaumont, Texas, died on November 25, 2020 at in skilled nursing care in Pittsburgh, PA. He was 97 years old. He was born on September 20, 1923 in Queens, New York to Abraham and Dagmar Goldstein. He attended New York University, where he received his doctorate degree in chemistry. He served in the medical corps of United States Army during WWII. He married Elizabeth Markowitz and they had four children. Dr. Goldstein worked for Texas US.

Dr. Goldstein is survived by his four children, Linda Goldstein of Beaumont, Texas; Alan Goldstein and wife, Kim, of Austin, Texas; Abby Kumpel and husband, Jason; and Arthur Goldstein and wife, Melanie; as well as granddaughter, Kate Goldstein Vann, husband Adam and children Isabel, Benjamin and Juliana. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Building Fund, 1120 Broadway, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

A graveside service for Dr. Goldstein will be held 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hebrew Rest Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved