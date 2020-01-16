Herman Hudson (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scott Olive Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Scott Olive Baptist Church
Obituary
Herman Hudson, 82, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scott Olive Baptist Church with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Saturday at the church.
Herman's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his sons, Derrick Hudson (Lisa) and Pastor David Hudson (Gerri); daughter, Phebbie Taylor (Ron); sisters, Jessie Payne and Evelyn Hillstock; brother, Vernon Hudson, Jr. (Vertis); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020
