Herman Hudson, 82, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scott Olive Baptist Church with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Saturday at the church.
Herman's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his sons, Derrick Hudson (Lisa) and Pastor David Hudson (Gerri); daughter, Phebbie Taylor (Ron); sisters, Jessie Payne and Evelyn Hillstock; brother, Vernon Hudson, Jr. (Vertis); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020