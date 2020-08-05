Herman Toman, JR., 89, of St. Albans, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 28, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to the late Emma and Herman Toman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Toman, brother Robert Toman, and his beloved cat Sweetie. He is survived by his children, Greg and Nancy Toman in Cross Lanes, WV, Jeff and Susie Toman in Beaumont, TX and Cheryl Toman in St. Albans, WV; and sister Patti West in Stuart, FL. Granddaughters are Kileigh (Tyler) Eblen, Victoria, TX, and Haley (Stephen) Miller, Baton Rouge, LA.
Herman was a veteran in the U. S. Army in Albuquerque, NM, and worked as a military policeman guarding the atomic bomb. He volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader, and retired as an operator from Union Carbide Corp., at the South Charleston Technical Center. He attended Twin City Bible Church. He attended the Hansford Senior Center for over 35 years, developing many friendships. He loved to hunt and fish, play bridge, and listen to music, and never lost his great sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Special thanks to all his Hansford friends and caregivers, Angela, Cheryl, Loretta, Jasmine, Nicole, Rita, Shecole, and Sherry of Visiting Angels, Village Caregiving and Right at Home. Also, nurses Diana and Kiani, and Dr. Michael Robie's staff for their excellent care.
At Herman's request, there will be no services.
