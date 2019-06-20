1948 - 2019 Hoang Dinh Phan, 70, of Beaumont, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1948, to Dinh Thi Tran and Trac Dinh Phan, in Quang Nam, Vietnam. Survivors include his wife, Dung Mai of Beaumont; and son, Bao Phan, of Lake Jackson. A gathering of Mr. Phan's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Broussard's, with a committal to follow at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to The Quang Temple, 990 Delmar Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019