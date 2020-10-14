Homer Daniel Fleischer of Kingwood, Texas passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born in Kearny, NJ on June 3, 1924 to Arthur S. and Dorothea Fleischer. Homer is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ken, Ed, and Artie, and one sister Dot Luke. He graduated from North Arlington High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1947. While stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas he met Ruth Marie Evans. They were married on August 25, 1946, raised two children, and spent 32 years together. After Ruth passed away Homer met Estelle Dodds of Longview, Texas. They were married April 28, 1979 and spent their retirement years together.



Homer loved trains, big and little, all his life. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka, KS and Tulsa, OK. He also worked for Texas Natural Gas and Union Texas Petroleum in the Traffic Department. He transferred to Houston in 1963 and retired as the Traffic Manager at Pyrofax Gas in 1982. He then moved to Longview, TX and opened Homer's Model Railroad Supplies which kept him busy for another 30 years. He was thrilled to be included on a Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2012. Homer loved his family and friends, church activities, growing tomatoes, homemade ice cream, bowling, dancing, playing bridge, old train stations, riding the rails, and any kind of model railroad show.



After Estelle passed in 2012, Homer moved to Kingwood to be close to his children. He made friends everywhere he went. He discovered SarahCare and played dominoes all afternoon. He enjoyed The Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries where he felt like the center of attention. He especially loved to sing and laugh. Homer moved to Houston Extended Care in 2018 and became the puzzle master and State Capital Bingo champion. His family will be forever grateful to these organizations and Texas Elite Hospice for making Homer's last few years joyful and peaceful.



Homer is survived by his children, Greg Fleischer of Houston and Marsha (John) Waggenspack of Kingwood. His grandchildren are Laura (Doug) White, Stephen (Sarah) Fleischer-Ihn, Jenny (Justin) Browning, and Andrew Waggenspack. His great grandchildren (Luke, Ben, Elise, Silas, Ethan, and Stella) brought him much joy. He is also survived by sister-in-law Carol Paxton and many nieces and nephews. Other survivors include Homer's stepson, Gary (Beth) West, and step-grandchildren April (Randy) Oney, Chance Marett, Patricia (Jim) Frake, Bridgett (Steven) Ponder, Celeste (Rainund) Dideon, Rena Shirley, and many great step-grandchildren. His stepdaughter Gail Marett and step-granddaughter Stacey Click predeceased him.



A memorial service is planned for October 15, 2020 at Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Kingwood, TX at 10:00 AM. (Masks and social distancing are required for the protection of all in attendance.) Burial will be at a later date in Osage City, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make a child smile and laugh, help a stranger, thank a veteran, and leave the world a better place.



