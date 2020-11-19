1/1
Homer Harold Brown
1928 - 2020
Homer Harold Brown, 92, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Baytown, Texas.

Harold was born September 3, 1928 in Quanah, Texas to Homer and Annie Brown.

Harold was a resident of Port Neches since 1960 and a member of Calder Baptist Church in Beaumont. He retired from the Purchasing Department at Texaco Chemical and was a US Air Force Veteran.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches with Reverend Jim Fuller officiating.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie Brown, a sister and two brothers.

Surviving relatives include his son, Paul Brown and wife Tammie of Baytown, Texas; three grandchildren, Breanne Brown, Jake Carroll and wife Renee, and Lisa Schrock and husband Wade; three great grandchildren, Sloan, Mason, and Jacob.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702 or to the American Cancer Society @ cancer.org.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
