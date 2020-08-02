Howard Guidry, Jr. passed away at his home in Beaumont on July 24, 2020. Howard graduated from Hebert High School in 1966. and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Howard worked for Mission Petroleum until his retirement. He also worked for Sun Travel Charter Bus Company and BISD as a security guard. Howard was the president of the City-Wide Ushers. He was also a member of The Dorie Miller American Legion and The Brother's Club. Memories of Howard are left to his wife of 41 years, Ella Mae Guidry; step-mother, Annie Bell Guidry; children, Amanthia Williams, Hollie Guidry, Chrishanda Guidry Taylor, Crystal LaToya Guidry, Howard Griffin, Fredrick Guidry, and Kenneth Wayne Vallair; fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Essie Parker and step-sister, Bobbie Henry; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at McKinley Ave. Baptist Church with him being buried with military honors. We would like to express our gratitude to family and friends who have supported us during the loss of our loved one. Thank you dear God for the lives that Howard touched while he graced our presence here on earth. To God be the Glory!!! Love, Ella Mae Guidry and family.



