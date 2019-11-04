1935-2019 Howard LeRoy Greathouse Sr., 84 of Vidor, TX passed away at his home on November 2, 2019. Howard was a veteran of the US Navy and US Marine Corps, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of the IUOE Local 450 for 45 years. He lived an active life enjoying family gatherings, poker night, casino trips, cruises, and working in his shop. Howard will celebrate his 59th wedding anniversary in Heaven with his beloved wife, Barbara. He is survived by daughters Sheila Greathouse Woods and Melissa Phillips, and son Howard Greathouse Jr. and wife Charity, all of Vidor; sister-in-law Linda Nordstrom and husband Mike of Houston; grandchildren Melinda Greathouse-Middleton and husband Bret, Derek Compton, Sherry Godeaux and husband Cory, Ashley Phillips, Justin Small, Brittany Flores and spouse Natalie, Faith Greathouse, Richelle Glover, and Trace Greathouse, all of Vidor; great grandchildren Hayden Davis, Peyton Compton, Baylee Gallien, Tynlea Smith, Aubree Gallien, and Allison Godeaux all of Vidor. Howard is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Greathouse; parents Ernest Greathouse and Dovie and Milton Abshire; brother Robert Greathouse and wife Carolyn, brother-in-law Hilton Allen Walles and great grandson Tanner Smith. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 beginning at 6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor, TX and funeral services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor, TX.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019