Retired Missionary Hoyt Mason Roberts, 92, of Pasadena, Texas, stepped into heaven and into the arms of Jesus on November 1, 2020.



Hoyt was born September 7, 1928 to the late B.P. and Monnie Lee Roberts in Belmont, North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947-1949, as a member of General MacArthur's private band playing the french horn. Hoyt married the love of his life, Martha Louise Poole, December 20, 1948. He graduated from Gardner Webb Junior College, Carson Newman College, and Southern Seminary. Hoyt started the First Southern Baptist Church of Huntingburg, Indiana as pastor in 1954. He served as pastor of Cherokee Hills Baptist Church in Morristown, Tennessee and during this time he felt called to missions. Hoyt and Louise were appointed as missionaries to Honduras in December 1962 starting many churches through out Honduras. They served faithfully until retirement in October 1992. Upon retirement, they moved to Texas and joined First Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas where he was an active member of Roland Hill's Sunday school class, played French horn in the orchestra (especially enjoyed playing in Pops and Praise and the Singing Christmas Tree), attended Missions at Night, lead Bible studies at Mission Centers of Houston and Keenagers being ever so serious at mexican train. He was an enthusiastic bowler, enjoyed every sport, and loved BLUE BELL ice cream.



Hoyt was preceded in death by his "honey babe", wife of 50 years, Louise Roberts, parents B. P. and Monnie Roberts, siblings, Cleo Boughman, Clyde Roberts, Joe Roberts, Worth Roberts, also two great grandsons, Gideon Stegner, and Imani Parker.



He is survived by his children: daughter Linda Louise Law (husband Tom), son Hoyt Dale Roberts (wife Lisa), daughter Rebekah Lee Parker (husband James). He was "papaw" to his grandchildren, their spouses, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Dorothy Adams, Rachel Henley, (husband Bill), one brother Howard Roberts, (wife Debbie), nieces, nephews and many beloved missionary nieces and nephews.



Hoyt loved his Lord, sharing with everyone "you must be born again to receive Jesus as your personal Savior". In recent years he believed one of the most overlooked people groups are the deaf people who need to know Jesus Christ.



Memorial donations can be made to the missions of your choice.



Celebration of Life Saturday November 21st at 11:00 in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church Pasadena, TX.



7500 Fairmont Parkway Pasadena, TX.



He will be laid to rest with his wife at the Houston National Cemetery, Texas.



