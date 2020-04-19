A Heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. You will live in our hearts forever. We all love and miss you.
Butchie and your loving family.
Ila Marie Gonzales, 67, of Beaumont, formerly of Nederland, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Christus Dubuis Hospital of Beaumont. She was born on October 31, 1952, in Port Arthur, to Ora Elizabeth Hageman and Robert Louis Burnett. Ila was a pharmacist.
She is survived by her husband, Gaylon Gonzales, of Beaumont; daughters, Jennifer Gonzales, of Beaumont and Julie Makdsi, of Lumberton; grandchildren, Kristine Sherman, of Lumberton, Michael Dean, of Beaumont, and Jett Makdsi, of Lumberton; brother, Robert Burnett, of Kingwood; and sister, Martha Amsden, of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
A family graveside service for Mrs. Gonzales will be held at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020