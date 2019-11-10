Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene Collins Sterling King. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wharton Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

1933-2019 Imogene Collins Sterling King went to be with her Lord on November 6, 2019 at the age of 86 years. She was born October 4, 1933 in Muskogee, OK, to the late Rose Zetta Lewis Collins and Edward Clomer Collins. Imogene was raised in Texas most of her life, she was baptized in the late 1940's at Iago Federated Church in Iago. She married Edward Sterling in 1951. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1976. She married Jack King on June 13, 1978. He also preceded her in death. Both of her husbands were ill in their later years, Edward was a double amputee and Jack had Alzheimer's. This was a challenge that she met with her usual courage while holding her job as a secretary with Texasgulf. One of her doctors commented on her ability to carry on with each challenge. Maurice (son) told the doctor "My mom was not normal." One of Maurice's' boss asked him where his work ethic came from, his answer was "from my mom" Maurice was a very good employee. She was a busy person that always had a project. She enjoyed working on genealogy, consisting of many branches of the family. Imogene also enjoyed keeping up with her school friends and compiling a letter to each of them regarding their children, travels, grandchildren and activities. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Maurice Sterling, all her siblings, Othello Collins, Johnnie Gresham, Wanda Pavlas and Leon Collins, an infant sister and a brother that passed away at age 3. Imogene is survived by her son, Charles Sterling, daughter in law, Sara Sterling and grandchildren, Tommy, Hannah and Avery, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 till 7 pm at the chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Tony Wishert officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the in her name. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at

