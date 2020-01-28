Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene Weber. View Sign Service Information Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 (409)-384-5781 Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of Imogene Lindsey Weber's Life, age 88, of Toledo Village, Texas, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas. Entombment at the Gardens of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.



Imogene Lindsey Weber went to be with her Lord on January 22, 2020. She was born September 7, 1931 to parents John and Dessie Lindsey in Jasper, Texas. Imogene was reared in Burkeville, Texas and finished high school there in 1949. She worked one year at Dr. James Seale Clinic in Jasper before entering St. Mary's School of Nursing in Port Arthur, Texas. She graduated in May 1953 as a registered nurse (RN). She volunteered as a school nurse at St. Catherine School in Port Arthur until going to work at Hughen School for Handicapped Children, where she worked as Nursing Supervisor for nine years. Those were the most rewarding years of her career!



She moved back to Jasper in 1974, where she worked at Jasper Memorial Hospital for 22 years, 18 of those years as Director of Nursing. In addition to her nursing, she was Assistant Administrator for several years and served as Interim Administrator several times. She loved all the employees at Jasper Memorial as "her family".



She retired from nursing in 1996 and moved back to Burkeville on Toledo Bend Lake. She loved the beauty of nature. Her back yard was a bird sanctuary and a beautiful environment with her flowers. She also enjoyed a vegetable garden and shared her fruits of labor with so many. She was an active member of Toledo Baptist Church and community activities.



She is survived by her three children:



Son, Michael Weber and his girlfriend Bennie Blackmon of Nederland, Texas. His daughter Kathryn Hunter and her husband Jack Mott, great-grandchildren Ada and Theo; his son, Chris Callier and his wife Kristen of Houston, Texas.



Daughter, Cecilia Weber Peterson of Nassau Bay, Texas. Her son Brett Nicholas and his wife Amy of Dickinson, Texas, and great- grandson Braiden. Her son Blake Nicholas and his wife Rosa; great- grandchildren, Bailey, Axel and Alexa.



Daughter, Gwen Weber Moreno and Husband Al Moreno of Pearland, Texas. Her daughter Mercedes and her husband, Tim Null of Houston, Texas and great- grandchildren Noah, Seth and Lydia. Her son Cruz Moreno and his wife Kara of Pearland, Texas and great-granddaughters Kallie and Haevyn.



*Imogene leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.*



She is also survived by her brothers, Bill Lindsey of Beaumont, Texas, Jimmy Lindsey and his wife Dee of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sisters, Myrtle Lindsey Blanchard of Jasper, Texas, Sherry Lindsey Faquarah and husband David of Houston, Texas and Special Friend Rhona Rogas of Toledo Village. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Dessie Lindsey.





A Personal Note...



Imogene was known by many different names: Momma, Mother, Grandma Weber, GG (Great Grandmother), Imy, Aunt Imogene, Weber and Ms. Weber. She was well known for her giving personality and helping spirit. Everyone knew if they were injured at Toledo Bend to head to Ms. Weber's house! She would take care of them.



She was an avid gardener and lover of nature. Her flowers were a sight to behold and she took great care with them. Her other passion were her birds and there were LOTS of them! She made sure they were fed each day and tried to give them special treats when she could. I am sure those birds will be looking for her....



Imogene was a no-nonsense kind of person and tried to be fair and honest at all times. Many people will miss Imogene and her caring spirit. When you see a red cardinal fly by, think of her!









Memorials may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2014 S. Wheeler, Jasper, Texas 75951. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.



A celebration of Imogene Lindsey Weber's Life, age 88, of Toledo Village, Texas, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas. Entombment at the Gardens of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.Imogene Lindsey Weber went to be with her Lord on January 22, 2020. She was born September 7, 1931 to parents John and Dessie Lindsey in Jasper, Texas. Imogene was reared in Burkeville, Texas and finished high school there in 1949. She worked one year at Dr. James Seale Clinic in Jasper before entering St. Mary's School of Nursing in Port Arthur, Texas. She graduated in May 1953 as a registered nurse (RN). She volunteered as a school nurse at St. Catherine School in Port Arthur until going to work at Hughen School for Handicapped Children, where she worked as Nursing Supervisor for nine years. Those were the most rewarding years of her career!She moved back to Jasper in 1974, where she worked at Jasper Memorial Hospital for 22 years, 18 of those years as Director of Nursing. In addition to her nursing, she was Assistant Administrator for several years and served as Interim Administrator several times. She loved all the employees at Jasper Memorial as "her family".She retired from nursing in 1996 and moved back to Burkeville on Toledo Bend Lake. She loved the beauty of nature. Her back yard was a bird sanctuary and a beautiful environment with her flowers. She also enjoyed a vegetable garden and shared her fruits of labor with so many. She was an active member of Toledo Baptist Church and community activities.She is survived by her three children:Son, Michael Weber and his girlfriend Bennie Blackmon of Nederland, Texas. His daughter Kathryn Hunter and her husband Jack Mott, great-grandchildren Ada and Theo; his son, Chris Callier and his wife Kristen of Houston, Texas.Daughter, Cecilia Weber Peterson of Nassau Bay, Texas. Her son Brett Nicholas and his wife Amy of Dickinson, Texas, and great- grandson Braiden. Her son Blake Nicholas and his wife Rosa; great- grandchildren, Bailey, Axel and Alexa.Daughter, Gwen Weber Moreno and Husband Al Moreno of Pearland, Texas. Her daughter Mercedes and her husband, Tim Null of Houston, Texas and great- grandchildren Noah, Seth and Lydia. Her son Cruz Moreno and his wife Kara of Pearland, Texas and great-granddaughters Kallie and Haevyn.*Imogene leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.*She is also survived by her brothers, Bill Lindsey of Beaumont, Texas, Jimmy Lindsey and his wife Dee of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sisters, Myrtle Lindsey Blanchard of Jasper, Texas, Sherry Lindsey Faquarah and husband David of Houston, Texas and Special Friend Rhona Rogas of Toledo Village. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Dessie Lindsey.A Personal Note...Imogene was known by many different names: Momma, Mother, Grandma Weber, GG (Great Grandmother), Imy, Aunt Imogene, Weber and Ms. Weber. She was well known for her giving personality and helping spirit. Everyone knew if they were injured at Toledo Bend to head to Ms. Weber's house! She would take care of them.She was an avid gardener and lover of nature. Her flowers were a sight to behold and she took great care with them. Her other passion were her birds and there were LOTS of them! She made sure they were fed each day and tried to give them special treats when she could. I am sure those birds will be looking for her....Imogene was a no-nonsense kind of person and tried to be fair and honest at all times. Many people will miss Imogene and her caring spirit. When you see a red cardinal fly by, think of her!Memorials may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2014 S. Wheeler, Jasper, Texas 75951. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close