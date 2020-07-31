1/1
Ina Marie Jackson Levine
1948 - 2020
Ina Marie Jackson Levine, 71 of Beaumont, TX died July 22, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1948 to Earnest and Jennette Jackson. She accepted Christ at an early age. She graduated from Hebert High School in 1967.

Ina worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Hamilton Nursing Home and Schlesinger Nursing Home here in Beaumont, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Jennette Jackson, brothers Earnest Jackson Jr. and Cephus Jackson, grandparents Victor and Gussie Frank, Clarence and Rosa Mae Lee, father and mother in law.

Survivors include husband Dennis Martin Levine of 51 years, children Angela (Harold) Green, Job (Irma) Levine, and Denise Levine, two sisters Gussie Broussard and Veola (Troy) Evan's all of Beaumont, TX. Ina had 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Calvary Mortuary July 31, 2020 from 5-7 pm.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
