Inez Robichaux Fournet 1924-2020 Inez Robichaux Fournet, 95, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, after 71 years of Marriage to Maurice Fournet. Inez was born in St. Martinville, Louisiana on August 2, 1924 to Noe James Robichaux and Elmire Lasseigne Robichaux. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed caring for people and giving of herself. She enjoyed country music and we visited Branson, Missouri, yearly to enjoy their shows. Prior to marriage, Inez worked as a secretary, most notably at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. During World War II, and then with Veteran Affairs Office in St. Martinville, LA. Until she became a full time Homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Burna Bernard, and Lola Marin, and Brother James Robichaux. Those left to cherish her memories are husband Maurice Fournet, Son Keith Fournet and wife Vickie, daughter Denise Prejean and husband Greg, and grandchildren Tiffany Carter, Rachel Radebaugh, Zachary Fournet, Kelsey Prejean, and Blaine Prejean, and six great grandchildren. She will leave a tremendous void in all their hearts. Her funeral will be handled by Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Due to the current regulations, the funeral services with religious rites will be privately conducted at the grave site located at St. Mary's Cemetery in Orange, Texas.

