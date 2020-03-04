Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inez "Nan" Williams. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Send Flowers Obituary

Inez "Nan" Williams, 98, of Beaumont, left this world on Friday, February 28, 2020, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Kenneth Williams. She was born on August 14, 1921, to Laurence Mouton and Elphege Mouton, in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Survivors include her children, Kaye Leon and her husband, Tommy; Dick Williams and his wife, Sandra; Bronwyn Anderson and her husband, Rick; and Jude Williams; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Emma Koehler and Shirley Pate; brother, Elphege Mouton; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted friends, Billie Kennedy and Michelle Soulaire.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

We would like to thank Ronald and Virginia Morrow, and the staff at Gilbert House for their genuine love and excellent care given to our mom during her last months of life.

A gathering of Mrs. Williams' family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 11:00, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, with her interment to follow at China Cemetery, China.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703 or to an organization of one's choice.

