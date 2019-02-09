Ira Lee Brooks

  • "Miss you uncle. Love Bert"
    - Bert Ehite
  • "Praying for the family for God to continue to bless and..."
    - Evelyn Ridgeway
  • "Coach Brooks and family: I did not realize Mr. Brooks was..."
    - Ila Jay
  • "My deepest condolences. I pray the peace and comfort of God..."
    - Kathy Lee
  • "May the Lord provide grace and comfort during this..."
    - Debra Smith

1930 - 2019 Ira Lee Brooks, 88 of Silsbee, Texas was granted his wings on, Monday, February 04, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 09, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church 420 S. 10th St. Silsbee, Texas. Visitation will begin at 8AM until Funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery Jasper, Texas. He was born and raised in Wiergate, Texas. He was a certified Diesel Mechanic of Roberts Tank lines. He embraced the community with his sweet spirit and conversations.He leaves to cherish his memories three children: Mary Brooks Dabney (Alton), Doris Brooks Cooper (Craig); and son: Rev./Coach Ira Gene Brooks (Irene). 8-grandchildren, 9-great-grandchildren 2-Sisters and a host of other family and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019
