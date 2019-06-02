Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Doris Swain Loftin. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019 Irene Doris Swain Loftin, 95, of Sour Lake, Texas departed from this life on May 31, 2019, at K's Place Personal Care Home in Angleton, Texas. She was born in Sour Lake, Texas, on January 25, 1924. Her parents were Howard Leonard Swain and Lodo Hiska Gibson Swain. On July 14, 1945, she married James Lee Loftin, Sr., and they were married for 34 years until his death in 1979. They had two children. Irene later in life married Sam Houston "Boots" Mixon, Jr. on December 14, 1991, and they enjoyed 14 years of life together. She resided in Sour Lake until she relocated to Lake Jackson, Texas to be near her daughter. She was a member of Our Lake of Victory Catholic Church in Sour Lake. Irene graduated from Sour Lake High School in 1941 and from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1945. She began working for Sour Lake Independent School District as a librarian in 1964. She went on to receive her Master's Degree in Special Education and became a teacher at Henderson Junior High in China, Texas. She became Director of Special Education for the Gulf Coast Special Education Cooperative serving Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett, East Chambers and High Island School Districts. She retired from Hardin-Jefferson ISD in 1984. She is survived by her son, James Lee Loftin, Jr. of Sour Lake; daughter, Lissa Anne Loftin Harrison and her husband, Wayne, of Lake Jackson, Texas; and nieces, nephews, family and friends. Irene loved her family, home, and Sour Lake. She especially enjoyed the many friends she made during her years of square dancing and round dancing. Our sincere appreciation and special thanks to all of her caregivers at K's Place Personal Care Home in Angleton, Texas, as well as AMED Hospice for the care and compassion you provided to Irene. Our heartfelt thanks to Ann Geissen, Eucharistic Minister from St. Anthony Catholic Church of Danbury, Texas, for faithfully bringing Holy Communion to Irene during the time she was unable to attend Mass. A gathering of Mrs. Loftin's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Broussard's, with Reverend Martin Nelson officiating. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Loftin's memory to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1359, Sour Lake, Texas 77659, or to a . Complete and updated information may be found at:

1924 - 2019 Irene Doris Swain Loftin, 95, of Sour Lake, Texas departed from this life on May 31, 2019, at K's Place Personal Care Home in Angleton, Texas. She was born in Sour Lake, Texas, on January 25, 1924. Her parents were Howard Leonard Swain and Lodo Hiska Gibson Swain. On July 14, 1945, she married James Lee Loftin, Sr., and they were married for 34 years until his death in 1979. They had two children. Irene later in life married Sam Houston "Boots" Mixon, Jr. on December 14, 1991, and they enjoyed 14 years of life together. She resided in Sour Lake until she relocated to Lake Jackson, Texas to be near her daughter. She was a member of Our Lake of Victory Catholic Church in Sour Lake. Irene graduated from Sour Lake High School in 1941 and from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1945. She began working for Sour Lake Independent School District as a librarian in 1964. She went on to receive her Master's Degree in Special Education and became a teacher at Henderson Junior High in China, Texas. She became Director of Special Education for the Gulf Coast Special Education Cooperative serving Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett, East Chambers and High Island School Districts. She retired from Hardin-Jefferson ISD in 1984. She is survived by her son, James Lee Loftin, Jr. of Sour Lake; daughter, Lissa Anne Loftin Harrison and her husband, Wayne, of Lake Jackson, Texas; and nieces, nephews, family and friends. Irene loved her family, home, and Sour Lake. She especially enjoyed the many friends she made during her years of square dancing and round dancing. Our sincere appreciation and special thanks to all of her caregivers at K's Place Personal Care Home in Angleton, Texas, as well as AMED Hospice for the care and compassion you provided to Irene. Our heartfelt thanks to Ann Geissen, Eucharistic Minister from St. Anthony Catholic Church of Danbury, Texas, for faithfully bringing Holy Communion to Irene during the time she was unable to attend Mass. A gathering of Mrs. Loftin's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Broussard's, with Reverend Martin Nelson officiating. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Loftin's memory to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1359, Sour Lake, Texas 77659, or to a . Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations