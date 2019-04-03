1931 - 2019 On Monday, March 25, 2019 Irene Humphrey passed away at her home with loved ones in Beaumont, Texas. Cherishing the memory of her are her step-son, Willie Humphrey; numerous sister-in-laws; a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, there will be a visitation at 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Paradise Baptist Church, (4390 Fannett Rd) officiated by Dr. Edison Colbert, Jr. She will take her earthly rest at Greenlawn Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019