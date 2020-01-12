1924-2020 Irene Waguespack Doucette, 95, of China, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1924, to Rita Josephine Gaudet Waguespack and Remie Joseph Waguespack, in China. She is survived by her son, David Duane Doucette and his wife, Donna, of Buna; daughters, Mary Ellen Ott, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Elaine McKernan and her husband, Jim, of The Woodlands; and Pamela Ann Blom and her husband, Stephen, of Flower Mound; brother, Milton Waguespack and his wife, Janice, of Lake Jackson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A gathering of Mrs. Doucette's family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 245 Highway West 90, China, with her interment to follow at China Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38, China, Texas 77613. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020