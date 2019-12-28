Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Hannegan. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-753-1440 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church 1022 North Burnside Ave. Gonzales , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church 1022 North Burnside Ave. Gonzales , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irma Peltier Hannegan passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the age of 71, surrounded by her family. Irma is survived by her husband of 49 years, Len Hannegan; their children, Dr. Jason Hannegan and his wife Dr. Eva Daigle Hannegan, and Jessica Hannegan Adams and her husband Charles Adams; and their grandchildren, Chase Adams, Jackson Hannegan, Sloan Hannegan, Cole Adams, Chloe Adams, and Lucy Hannegan. She is also survived by her brothers, Preston Peltier, Jr., Wayne Peltier, and Carl Peltier, and her sister, Wanda Peltier Billups. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Peltier, Sr. and Margaret Blanchard Peltier. Irma was born in Port Arthur, Texas and grew up in Bridge City, Texas. Following her marriage, she lived in Houston, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Slidell, Houma, Conroe, West Monroe, Natchitoches, and Baton Rouge. She was a licensed practical nurse, working at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. After taking 15 years off to raise her children, she returned to work as a nurse in Dr. Herman Walker's office in Houma. After her retirement, Irma spent her time taking care of her family. No matter where she was living, she would pack a bag and hop in her car and stay as long as necessary. Her grandkids adored their Nana. Irma had the sweetest smile, the best laugh, and an incredible ability to make everyone she met feel important and loved. She made everyone feel like someone special. These are the things we will remember and miss so much. Irma's family is forever appreciative of the loving care she received from the staff of Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and Pinnacle Home Health. Nurses in the ER and on HV7 were wonderful. Sharon Garidel and Christina Holbrook with Pinnacle treated her like family. Drs. Jay Westerfield, Vince Cataldo, Lauren Barfield, Mary Raven, Andre Bonnecaze, Sandeep Chadha, Brad Rodrigue, Shannon Allwood, and Susan Taylor took excellent care of her and always made her feel special. Visitation will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1022 North Burnside Avenue, Gonzales, Louisiana, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at Irma Peltier Hannegan passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the age of 71, surrounded by her family. Irma is survived by her husband of 49 years, Len Hannegan; their children, Dr. Jason Hannegan and his wife Dr. Eva Daigle Hannegan, and Jessica Hannegan Adams and her husband Charles Adams; and their grandchildren, Chase Adams, Jackson Hannegan, Sloan Hannegan, Cole Adams, Chloe Adams, and Lucy Hannegan. She is also survived by her brothers, Preston Peltier, Jr., Wayne Peltier, and Carl Peltier, and her sister, Wanda Peltier Billups. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Peltier, Sr. and Margaret Blanchard Peltier. Irma was born in Port Arthur, Texas and grew up in Bridge City, Texas. Following her marriage, she lived in Houston, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Slidell, Houma, Conroe, West Monroe, Natchitoches, and Baton Rouge. She was a licensed practical nurse, working at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. After taking 15 years off to raise her children, she returned to work as a nurse in Dr. Herman Walker's office in Houma. After her retirement, Irma spent her time taking care of her family. No matter where she was living, she would pack a bag and hop in her car and stay as long as necessary. Her grandkids adored their Nana. Irma had the sweetest smile, the best laugh, and an incredible ability to make everyone she met feel important and loved. She made everyone feel like someone special. These are the things we will remember and miss so much. Irma's family is forever appreciative of the loving care she received from the staff of Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and Pinnacle Home Health. Nurses in the ER and on HV7 were wonderful. Sharon Garidel and Christina Holbrook with Pinnacle treated her like family. Drs. Jay Westerfield, Vince Cataldo, Lauren Barfield, Mary Raven, Andre Bonnecaze, Sandeep Chadha, Brad Rodrigue, Shannon Allwood, and Susan Taylor took excellent care of her and always made her feel special. Visitation will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1022 North Burnside Avenue, Gonzales, Louisiana, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close