Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Sofie Monarcha. View Sign Service Information Lumberton Family Funeral Home Llc 766 S Main St Lumberton , TX 77657 (409)-751-0390 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lumberton Family Funeral Home of Lumberton Send Flowers Obituary



The Monarcha family has lost their Matriarch, but heaven has gained an angel. Irma Sofie (Bach) Monarcha, 94, of Lumberton, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, TX. She was born on October 11, 1924, to Emelie and Otto Bach in Hanau, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Siegfried Monarcha, her parents, her three sisters Tillie, Gretel and Maria, her niece Irene, and her grandson, Tony Segree. Survivors include her daughters, Ursula Segree and Karin Hargis (Mike), her grandchildren, Tanya Butler (Tony), Krista Latil (Jason), Derek Dillon and Lisa Segree, her step-grandchildren Cory (Julie) and Todd (Carmen) Hargis, her great-grandchildren Katherine and Jackson Butler, Mallory and Jaden Latil, Andrew and Lyla Segree, and her step-great-grandchildren Justin and Colin Hargis, her niece Renate Newman (Keith), who resides in Houston, as well as other extended family members in Germany. And of course, we don't want to leave out her devoted little dog, Charlie, who was always at her side and watched over her. Mom (or Omi as she was called by her grandchildren) led a full and adventurous life in her almost 95 years on this earth, most of it while residing in Beaumont and Lumberton, Texas. She spent the majority of her working years in the Accounting field, at first working for several different companies, until she was urged to join two of her co-workers in forming their own company. After beginning with the manufacturing of cable, they soon moved to plastics and the company became East-Tex Plastics, Inc., located in Orange, Texas. There she worked many years as the Vice President of Finance, until the sale of her company to Huber, at which time she retired. She was then able to pursue her love of sailing, having helped some friends navigate their boat across the Gulf of Mexico from Cozumel to Galveston, and spending many days with her husband on their sailboat docked at the Port Arthur Yacht Club. Always having a sense of adventure she traveled to many parts of the country, as well as Mexico and Europe, where she was able to visit with friends and family in Germany at least once a year. However, enjoying time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy, whether it was taking them to Disney World, or to her timeshare in Galveston, or to ski (at the age of 65) in Colorado. Her other love was her bridge playing group, which met every Wednesday at Luby's. When she wasn't able to join them these past few weeks, they called to check on her regularly and hoped she'd be able to come back. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be. Her last few days were spent with family and the caring and compassionate nurses and aides at Harbor Hospice House, for which we are eternally grateful. Lumberton Family Funeral Home of Lumberton will be handling the cremation process, and a Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on what would have been her 95th birthday, on Friday, October 11, at 2:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. The Monarcha family has lost their Matriarch, but heaven has gained an angel. Irma Sofie (Bach) Monarcha, 94, of Lumberton, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, TX. She was born on October 11, 1924, to Emelie and Otto Bach in Hanau, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Siegfried Monarcha, her parents, her three sisters Tillie, Gretel and Maria, her niece Irene, and her grandson, Tony Segree. Survivors include her daughters, Ursula Segree and Karin Hargis (Mike), her grandchildren, Tanya Butler (Tony), Krista Latil (Jason), Derek Dillon and Lisa Segree, her step-grandchildren Cory (Julie) and Todd (Carmen) Hargis, her great-grandchildren Katherine and Jackson Butler, Mallory and Jaden Latil, Andrew and Lyla Segree, and her step-great-grandchildren Justin and Colin Hargis, her niece Renate Newman (Keith), who resides in Houston, as well as other extended family members in Germany. And of course, we don't want to leave out her devoted little dog, Charlie, who was always at her side and watched over her. Mom (or Omi as she was called by her grandchildren) led a full and adventurous life in her almost 95 years on this earth, most of it while residing in Beaumont and Lumberton, Texas. She spent the majority of her working years in the Accounting field, at first working for several different companies, until she was urged to join two of her co-workers in forming their own company. After beginning with the manufacturing of cable, they soon moved to plastics and the company became East-Tex Plastics, Inc., located in Orange, Texas. There she worked many years as the Vice President of Finance, until the sale of her company to Huber, at which time she retired. She was then able to pursue her love of sailing, having helped some friends navigate their boat across the Gulf of Mexico from Cozumel to Galveston, and spending many days with her husband on their sailboat docked at the Port Arthur Yacht Club. Always having a sense of adventure she traveled to many parts of the country, as well as Mexico and Europe, where she was able to visit with friends and family in Germany at least once a year. However, enjoying time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy, whether it was taking them to Disney World, or to her timeshare in Galveston, or to ski (at the age of 65) in Colorado. Her other love was her bridge playing group, which met every Wednesday at Luby's. When she wasn't able to join them these past few weeks, they called to check on her regularly and hoped she'd be able to come back. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be. Her last few days were spent with family and the caring and compassionate nurses and aides at Harbor Hospice House, for which we are eternally grateful. Lumberton Family Funeral Home of Lumberton will be handling the cremation process, and a Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on what would have been her 95th birthday, on Friday, October 11, at 2:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close