Service Information
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Folsom Funeral Home
87 Milton Street
Dedham, MA
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd
West Roxbury, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd
West Roxbury, MA
Obituary
- of Dedham, MA, June 20th. Dear husband of Elaine F. (Webb), and devoted father of Rebekah Bitar of NH, Andrew Bitar of VA, and Rachel Bitar of RI. Loving grandfather of Sebastion LeBritton and Owen Chafik Bitar. Dear brother of Dr. Kamal Bitar of Beaumont, TX and Dr. Jihad Bitar of Lorraine, OH and Ragida Kaissi of Columbus, MI. Services will be held on Monday, June 24th at St George Orthodox Church of Boston followed by interment in The Gardens Cemetery, Boston.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 23, 2019
