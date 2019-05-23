1940 - 2019 Iva Thomas Kirkendall, 79, of Buna died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, May 24, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna with burial at Morse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. A native of Silsbee, he had lived in Buna since 1977 and was a Retired U.S. Navy Seabee. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kirkendall of Buna; sons, Thomas Kirkendall, Jr. and wife Stephanie and Frank Kirkendall and wife Nina, all of Buna; brothers, Dale Kirkendall of Buna; Don Kirkendall of Oklahoma; Roy Kirkendall of Oklahoma; and David Kirkendall of Buna; 5 grandchildren, Jesse Kirkendall, Savannah Musgrove, Sydni Kirkendall, Kaley Conner and Emily Kirkendall; and 3 great grandchildren, Kasen Musgrove, Kanyon Musgrove and Cayden Conner.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 23, 2019