Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
1922-2020 Jack Delaye Alford was born February 22, 1922 as the fifth child of Jasper Newell and Mamie Evie (White) Alford in Beaumont, Texas. Named after Hub Delaye, a popular Methodist evangelist loved by his Mother, Jack was baptized at the Roberts Avenue Methodist Church. He married the love of his life, Julia Kathryn Plake, on December 25, 1941. They were married for sixty-five years, until her death on July 27, 2007. He was inducted into the United States Army December 30, 1942, serving for 2 years, 11 months and 5 days, with 2 years and 3 days in Europe, including England, France, Belgium, Holland (Netherlands) and Germany with the 279th Ordnance Maintenance Company. He was honorably discharged on December 4, 1945. After returning home from the war, Jack went to work at Mobil Oil Magnolia Refinery and then at Pure Oil Smith Bluff Refinery, which was later purchased by Union 76. During his employment, he rose to become the Instructor for Pipefitter Trainees, and also wrote the piping standards still in use by Union 76. He retired in 1984. As he became re-established at home, Jack & Kathryn became the proud parents of Mary Ellen and Jack Alan. He was Past Master of South Park Lodge #1320, AF&AM in Beaumont and Past District Deputy Grand Master of Masonic District 26-A of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Texas in 1996. He was a 33rd Degree Mason (White Hat) and a member of the Galveston Scottish Rite. Jack died January 29, 2020. He lived 97 years, 11 months and 8 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Newell Alford and Mamie Evie White; sisters, Eva Lee Mack, Imogene Louise Alford, and Mary Nelson Sens; brother, Jasper Newell Alford, Jr.; beloved wife, Kathryn Alford; and beloved daughter, Mary Ellen Martin. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Carol Alford; son-in-law, Gerald Martin; grandchildren, Kevin Alford; Stephanie and spouse, Sandra Younce; Danielle Alford; Kimberly Crook and husband, Bill; Sheila Ryan and husband Paul; and 13 great-grandchildren. A gathering of Mr. Alford's family and friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020
