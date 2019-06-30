Jack Lamar Koshkin 1952 - 2019 Jack Lamar Koshkin passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. He was born on June 24, 1952, and was the son of Gladys Galewsky Koshkin and Fred Koshkin. A lifelong resident of Beaumont, Jack graduated from Beaumont High School in 1970 and The University of Texas in 1974. Jack was a real-estate broker, specializing in commercial real estate. His many contributions to the community included stints as President of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Chairman of the Beaumont Housing Authority, and on the Advisory Board of Baptist Hospital. More than anything, however, Jack devoted himself to his family and friends. He enjoyed travel and home-cooked meals with his wife, Carol Ohmstede Koshkin. He took great and well-earned pride in his two sons and, in the past several years, in his three grandchildren. He was described as a "second father" by many of his children's friends. Jack is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Ohmstede Koshkin, of Beaumont; son Keith (and his wife, Kathryn), of Dallas; son Craig (and his wife, Abby), of Houston; grandchildren Sam (4), Vivienne (3), and Connor (2); brother Joe (and his wife Gloria), of Houston; brothers- and sisters-in- law Jill and Mike Wentworth, of Telluride, CO, and John and Lynne Ohmstede, of Austin; and nieces and nephews living as near as Houston and as far as Berlin, Germany. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the many friends and family who have offered ceaseless support in recent weeks and to the staffs at Baptist Hospital, Jefferson Nursing & Rehabilitation, and Harbor Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to Harbor Hospice Foundation, 2450 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713, M.B. and Edna Zale Foundation, 6360 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway # 205, Dallas, Texas 75240, or a cause meaningful to you. A Graveside Service for Mr. Koshkin will be held 10:30 a.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Hebrew Rest Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 30, 2019