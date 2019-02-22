1921 - 2019 Jack P. Pierce, 97, of Groves, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence. Jack was born on April 21, 1921 in Kirbyville, Texas to parents Lillie (Powell) and Dewey Jackson Pierce. He had lived in the Groves area for 64 years and he retired from Gulf Oil Refinery as a supervisor after 41 1/2 years. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Jack enjoyed making peanut brittle and in his younger years, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jack was a loving person who will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Hilda M. Pierce and sister, Mary Helen Ritter. Jack is survived by his son, George M. Yarborough and his wife, Pat of Centennial, CO, his daughters, Melanie Lovelace and her husband, John of Plantersville, Sharon S. Ross and her husband, Ray of Port Neches. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2 PM at Trout Creek Cemetery in Call, TX.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019