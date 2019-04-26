1939 - 2019 Jack Edward Turpin passed away on April 22, 2019, at Franklin Nursing Home in Franklin, Texas, preceded by Bettie, his wife, and his parents D.L. and Alice. Jack is survived by his brothers, James (Brenda) Turpin of Missouri City, Texas, and Larry Turpin (Kim) of Conroe, Texas. He also leaves behind a nephew, three nieces, stepchildren, and grand children. Jack graduated from Thomas Jefferson High in Port Arthur, Texas in 1957, and later graduated from Lamar University with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. From 1962 to 1965, Jack served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base located near Wichita Falls, Texas. After being honorably discharged from the service, Jack began his career in the paper mill industry where he practiced as a professional engineer many years at Champion Paper Company. Jack loved to work on vehicles, regardless whether it was his or not, but will be most remembered as the "life of the party." He always turned the volume up at gatherings with his distinctive laugh. All of his nurses, nursing home staff members, and fellow patients were always entertained with not knowing what he would say next. His presence will be missed. Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife Bettie at a graveside service on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Forest Lawn Memorial Park 4955 Pine Street Beaumont, Texas 77703

