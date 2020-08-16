Jack William Gearinger died August 13, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a long hard-fought battle with Diabetes. He was 93.



Jack was born March 26, 1927, to Susan Watson Gearinger and George Samuel Gearinger in Berwick, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1945 and was immediately drafted into the Army during World War II. He was a Surgical Technician with the 571st Antiaircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion in Germany until his Honorable discharge in November 1946.



After his discharge from the Army, Jack returned home to Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. He enrolled in Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, the Fall of 1947. He graduated with a Chemical Engineering degree in August 1951 and was immediately hired by the DuPont Company in Gibbstown, New Jersey.



While at Susquehanna University, Jack met his future wife the former Grace Edith Magaro. They were married February 2, 1952 and moved to Mount Royal, New Jersey where they lived until June 1961 when DuPont transferred Jack to Beaumont, Texas. He remained with the DuPont Company for 35 years until his retirement in September 1986.



Jack was an avid gardener and his vegetable garden, which he planted behind their home, was famous throughout Beaumont. He was especially known for his luscious red tomatoes which he grew from plants seeded in his own green house. Jack loved nothing better than to talk about gardening with the many people who would stop by to ask him for gardening advice.



Jack is survived by his wife, Grace, of 68 years. Four children: Jennifer Orr of Beaumont, Texas, Lisa Taylor of Katy, Texas, Gina McGibbon of Howell, Michigan and Shawn Gearinger and wife, Deanna, of Brookeland, Texas. Seven grandchildren: Andrea Lamar (Joseph), Winston Taylor (Brittany), Emily Dowdell (Christopher), Matthew Foster (Missy), Jessica Grammer (Josh), Meagan Murphy (Josh) and Caleb Gearinger (Allie). Ten great grandchildren: Alden Hunsucker, Dalton Lamar, Autumn Lamar, Emma Foster, Jacob Grammer, Jenna Grammer, Emma Murphy, Adelaide Murphy, Drake Gearinger and Elijah Gearinger.



Jack was preceded in death by his infant son, Eric Watson Gearinger, his parents, George and Susan Gearinger, his sister, Jill Hitchens and his son-in-law, Cameron McGibbon.



After cremation, Jack will be buried next to his son, Eric, in Clarksboro, New Jersey.



The family would like to thank Eman Abella, "Sir Jack's" trusted and faithful caregiver, for his kind and devoted service over the years. They also wish to thank the staff at Harbor Hospice, especially, Erika, Tony, Tracie and Paunie, for the excellent care they took of Jack during his last days. In addition, the family want to thank the fireman at Beaumont Fire Rescue, Station Number 4, for their assistance.



A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will follow under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice.



