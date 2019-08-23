1926 - 2019 Jack Wilson, 92, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Heritage House. Jack was born September 22, 1926 in Gardener, Louisiana to Riley Wilson and Lida White Wilson. He was a resident of Groves for 66 years and member of First Baptist Church of Groves. Jack retired from Texaco as a foreman operator after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Nederland Masonic Lodge #1368, Port Neches VFW Post #4820, and Bayou Hunting Club. Jack proudly served in World War II in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Geraldean Wilson; son, Donald Ray Wilson; three brothers, and five sisters. Survivors include his daughter, Nancy W. Seegers of Groves; son, Stormy Wilson and wife Veronica; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., with Dr. Joe Worley and Reverend Charles Miller officiating. Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: First Baptist Church Groves Benevolent Fund; 4000 Grant Avenue, Groves, TX 77619.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019