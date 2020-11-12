Jackie Box Matthews, 81, of Winnie, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at The Arboretum of Winnie. She was born on December 24, 1938, to Charlie Francis Gilstrap Box and Harve Henry Box, in Huntsville.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Penny and her husband, David and Debbie Batten and her husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Jennifer Penny, Scott Penny, and Brady Batten; sister, Glenda Rogers; and niece, Melinda Leiper and her husband, David; great-nephews, Macon Leiper and Gray Leiper.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of Mrs. Matthews' family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 117 Van Ostrand, Stowell. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Henry Prairie Cemetery, Franklin, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 70, Stowell, Texas 77661.
