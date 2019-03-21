1963 - 2019 Jacqueline Goolsby, 56, of Beaumont died Sunday, March 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church with cremation to follow. A public viewing will be from 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mercy Funeral Home, and from 9-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Mercy Funeral System Inc. - Beaumont
1395 Gladys St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
409-833-8656
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019