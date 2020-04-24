Jacqueline "Jackie" Wilson, 65, passed away on April 13, 2020, in Houston, TX. Jackie was born in Beaumont, TX on November 19, 1954. She graduated from Charlton Pollard in 1973. She enjoyed being in the presence of her friends and family, cooking, baking, making earrings and knitting. Jackie had a smile so big it would light up a room and a heart to match. She went above and beyond for anyone. Jacqueline is survived by Arthur Broussard (son), Rokeisha Greene (daughter), Julius Broussard (son), 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 siblings, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Jackie is preceded in death by Mabel Broussard, John Sutton, Reginald Broussard, Angela Broussard, and Amir DeVault. Due to unforseen circumstances, a memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020