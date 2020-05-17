Jacqueline Marie Irwin Lytle, 95, loving wife and long-time Beaumont resident passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mrs. Lytle was born to Mary Livsey Irwin and John Louis Irwin on May 4, 1925 in Dallas. She moved to Beaumont in 1945.
Jackie married her beloved husband William "Bill" Lytle in 1954. She was employed by Southwestern Bell Company for many years beginning her career as a telephone operator and advancing to the position of manager prior to her retirement.
Mrs. Lytle was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School class as well as Eastern Star. Jackie was also an active member of the Beaumont Woman's club for many years and served as president as well as in many other leadership positions through the years.
Jackie was a devoted wife, daughter, and friend. She remained dedicated to her family throughout her life and was generous with her time and acts of kindness. Jackie was an avid traveler and loved visiting new locations and experiences. Jackie's kindness, grace and gentle nature will be missed by all.
Those left to cherish her memory include her nephew, Will Lytle and his wife, Staci; their children Hayden, Madison, and Mikenna; cousin, Candy Martindale; and a number of adoring nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill and parents.
The family would like to thank Christina Picard for her loving care throughout the years.
A gathering of Mrs. Lytle's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Texas Food Bank, 3845 South Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77705.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 17, 2020.