1933 - 2019 Jake Frank Daleo, Jr., 85, of Beaumont died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. Survivors include his son, Jake Frank Daleo, III and his wife, Melanie; daughters, Kathy Daleo, Anne Anderson and her husband, Joe, and Dianna Coe and her husband, Allen; brother Michael Daleo and his wife, Cathy; sisters, Nannette Wasaff, Rosalie Daleo, and seven grandchildren. A gathering of Mr. Daleo's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Frank Daleo Jr..
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019