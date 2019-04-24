1932 - 2019 James Alfred "Jim" Breaux, 86, of Port Neches, Texas passed away April 12, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 6, 1932 to the late Alfred Breaux and Emma Clark Breaux. Those left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife, Lyn Guillory Breaux, of Port Neches; his children, Donna Washburn, Linda Ward, Karen Neumann, Charlotte Hendley, and Steven Breaux, all of the Houston area; his step-daughter, Melinda Tomasello of Orlando, FL; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019