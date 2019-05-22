Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Allan Stoeckel. View Sign Service Information Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 (409)-384-5781 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1942 - 2019 Dr. James Allan Stoeckel, 76, of Lake Sam Rayburn, Texas, passed away May 18, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas. Dr. Stoeckel was born in Cleveland, Ohio November 9, 1942, son of Albert and Dorothy Stoeckel. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Stoeckel. Survivors are his wife of 53 years, Janet Schroll Stoeckel and 3 sons, Mark, Scott (wife Laura) and Peter (wife Megan), and 8 grandchildren: Berkleigh, Britton, Beckett, Elli, James, Abigail, Bennett and Emerson. Also, his sister Judy Seyfert (husband Dean) and sister-in-law Linda Stoeckel, and many nieces and nephews. After meeting his wife in Jr. College in Kansas, where he played baseball, they married July 2nd, 1965. He went on to graduate from Concordia Lutheran Seminary, St. Louis, MO 1968, and served as an Ordained Lutheran Minister for 6 years. Following his love for science and medicine, he went on to pursue a Medical Doctorate from the University of New Mexico Medical School in Albuquerque, NM in 1978. After graduating, he chose to specialize in Ophthalmology, and joined a practice in Port Arthur, TX in 1983. He served the surrounding community until 2005. Throughout his life, Dr. Stoeckel had a desire to learn and achieve new skills. He had many interests besides his profession. He enjoyed his family, boating and cruising on the East coast, fishing, astronomy, photography, woodworking, wood carving, watercolor and recently pottery. He always strove to do his best at everything he did and encouraged others to do the same. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the East Texas Art League, 364 N Austin Street, Jasper, Texas 75951. A celebration of Dr. James Allan Stoeckel's life will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, TX, with burial to follow in Brookeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

